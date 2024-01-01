An In-Depth Look at Ceragon Networks Ltd’s (CRNT) Stock Performance

In the past week, CRNT stock has gone up by 2.86%, with a monthly gain of 14.29% and a quarterly surge of 5.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Ceragon Networks Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.52% for CRNT’s stock, with a 14.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) is above average at 39.49x. The 36-month beta value for CRNT is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CRNT is $5.63, which is $3.46 above than the current price. The public float for CRNT is 65.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of CRNT on December 31, 2023 was 233.91K shares.

CRNT) stock’s latest price update

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that The fast-track 5G rollout and solid wireless traction should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. TIMB, SKM and CRNT are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNT stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNT in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on September 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CRNT Trading at 18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNT rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Ceragon Networks Ltd saw 13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.28 for the present operating margin

+31.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd stands at -6.67. The total capital return value is set at -3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value 3.57, with 1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 45.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.24. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.