An In-Depth Look at Biodesix Inc’s (BDSX) Stock Performance

The stock of Biodesix Inc (BDSX) has seen a 11.52% increase in the past week, with a 23.49% gain in the past month, and a 11.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for BDSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.97% for BDSX’s stock, with a 22.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDSX is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BDSX is 23.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On December 31, 2023, BDSX’s average trading volume was 78.10K shares.

BDSX) stock’s latest price update

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX)’s stock price has plunge by -3.16relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chris Brinzey – Investor Relations Scott Hutton – Chief Executive Officer Robin Harper Cowie – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dustin Scaringe – William Blair Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Biodesix Quarter Three 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDSX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BDSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BDSX Trading at 21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +23.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6320. In addition, Biodesix Inc saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSX starting from Hutton Scott, who sale 1,883 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Nov 10. After this action, Hutton Scott now owns 329,428 shares of Biodesix Inc, valued at $2,308 using the latest closing price.

Cowie Robin Harper, the CFO, Sec’y & Treasurer of Biodesix Inc, sale 491 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Cowie Robin Harper is holding 136,573 shares at $602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.17 for the present operating margin

+55.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodesix Inc stands at -171.27. The total capital return value is set at -122.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -162.43. Equity return is now at value -19496.76, with -84.47 for asset returns.

Based on Biodesix Inc (BDSX), the company’s capital structure generated 154.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.72. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biodesix Inc (BDSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.