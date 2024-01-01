Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) is 24.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPH is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) is $66.50, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for AMPH is 35.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. On December 31, 2023, AMPH’s average trading volume was 408.19K shares.

AMPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) has plunged by -0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 62.17, but the company has seen a 3.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Building a portfolio comprising stocks with favorable liquidity is the way to go for investors seeking healthy returns.

AMPH’s Market Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has seen a 3.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.96% gain in the past month and a 34.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for AMPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.63% for AMPH stock, with a simple moving average of 24.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPH Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.39. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 120.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Zhou Rong, who sale 3,514 shares at the price of $59.58 back on Dec 04. After this action, Zhou Rong now owns 112,420 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $209,364 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Rong, the Senior EVP, Production Center of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,316 shares at $58.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Zhou Rong is holding 112,420 shares at $252,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 24.59, with 11.91 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.