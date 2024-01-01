AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMN is at 0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMN is $84.04, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for AMN is 37.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.29% of that float. The average trading volume for AMN on December 31, 2023 was 626.36K shares.

The stock price of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 75.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that AMN Healthcare’s (AMN) collaboration is likely to bolster its portfolio of products and simplify the language procurement process for customers.

AMN’s Market Performance

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has experienced a 2.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.65% rise in the past month, and a -12.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for AMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.35% for AMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $85 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMN Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.43. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw -27.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Hagan Mark Christopher, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $67.92 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hagan Mark Christopher now owns 19,018 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $1,086,720 using the latest closing price.

Jones Daphne E, the Director of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $109.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Jones Daphne E is holding 7,799 shares at $109,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+30.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 28.72, with 9.87 for asset returns.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.20. Total debt to assets is 28.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.