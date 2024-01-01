AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) has jumped by 0.37 compared to previous close of 16.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is 3.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMBC is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) is $17.00, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for AMBC is 44.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On December 31, 2023, AMBC’s average trading volume was 472.40K shares.

AMBC’s Market Performance

The stock of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a 11.50% rise in the past month, and a 36.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for AMBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for AMBC’s stock, with a 17.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AMBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBC Trading at 15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.89. In addition, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from LeBlanc Claude, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Sep 01. After this action, LeBlanc Claude now owns 502,416 shares of AMBAC Financial Group Inc., valued at $33,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+149.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. stands at +138.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 17.41, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 301.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.07. Total debt to assets is 48.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.