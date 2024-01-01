Allete, Inc. (ALE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Allete, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allete, Inc. (ALE) by analysts is $60.69, which is -$0.47 below the current market price. The public float for ALE is 57.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ALE was 408.06K shares.

ALE) stock’s latest price update

Allete, Inc. (NYSE: ALE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.37relation to previous closing price of 61.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt. This is because a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

ALE’s Market Performance

Allete, Inc. (ALE) has seen a -0.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.98% gain in the past month and a 15.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for ALE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for ALE’s stock, with a 4.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ALE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALE Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALE fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.59. In addition, Allete, Inc. saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.54 for the present operating margin

+13.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allete, Inc. stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 2.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.43. Equity return is now at value 9.04, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Allete, Inc. (ALE), the company’s capital structure generated 71.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.80. Total debt to assets is 25.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allete, Inc. (ALE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.