Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ATSG is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATSG is $22.71, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for ATSG is 50.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.83% of that float. The average trading volume for ATSG on December 31, 2023 was 681.93K shares.

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 17.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Air Transport Services (ATSG) faces major headwinds from increased operating expenses, softness pertaining to airfreight demand and weak liquidity position.

ATSG’s Market Performance

Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has experienced a 4.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.46% rise in the past month, and a -15.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for ATSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for ATSG’s stock, with a -8.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $15 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATSG Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc saw -32.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from Koharik Edward Joseph III, who purchase 816 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Nov 10. After this action, Koharik Edward Joseph III now owns 57,729 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc, valued at $11,946 using the latest closing price.

Berger Michael L, the President of Air Transport Services Group Inc, purchase 2,385 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Berger Michael L is holding 52,354 shares at $34,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 8.36, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.16. Total debt to assets is 41.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.