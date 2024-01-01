AECOM (ACM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 92.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that AECOM (ACM) to leverage its global and multi-disciplinary service capabilities to support Metrolinx’s upcoming Eglinton Crosstown LRT extension.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is above average at 241.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AECOM (ACM) is $101.86, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for ACM is 135.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACM on December 31, 2023 was 707.47K shares.

ACM’s Market Performance

ACM’s stock has seen a -0.24% decrease for the week, with a 5.27% rise in the past month and a 11.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for AECOM The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for ACM’s stock, with a 9.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACM Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.95. In addition, AECOM saw 8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Rudd Troy, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $92.76 back on Dec 15. After this action, Rudd Troy now owns 259,168 shares of AECOM, valued at $2,319,054 using the latest closing price.

Poloni Lara, the PRESIDENT of AECOM, sale 30,692 shares at $92.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Poloni Lara is holding 53,752 shares at $2,839,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+6.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +0.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 130.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.65. Total debt to assets is 25.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AECOM (ACM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.