Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) by analysts is $146.78, which is $6.14 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 67.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of WMS was 515.54K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

WMS) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.34 in relation to previous closing price of 142.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Advanced Drainage (WMS) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

WMS’s Market Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) has seen a 0.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.08% gain in the past month and a 23.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for WMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for WMS’s stock, with a 27.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $148 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.79. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc saw 71.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from KING BRIAN W., who sale 1,869 shares at the price of $140.86 back on Dec 15. After this action, KING BRIAN W. now owns 10,508 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, valued at $263,275 using the latest closing price.

HUEBERT MICHAEL G., the Executive Vice President of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sale 13,473 shares at $138.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HUEBERT MICHAEL G. is holding 23,325 shares at $1,862,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc stands at +16.51. The total capital return value is set at 32.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 40.44, with 15.12 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 140.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.48. Total debt to assets is 46.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.