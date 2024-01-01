Adtalem Global Education Inc’s (ATGE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) has gone down by -0.54% for the week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month and a 37.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.19% for ATGE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for ATGE’s stock, with a 32.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) is 25.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATGE is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) is $58.33, which is -$0.62 below the current market price. The public float for ATGE is 38.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On December 31, 2023, ATGE’s average trading volume was 445.18K shares.

ATGE) stock’s latest price update

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.06 in comparison to its previous close of 59.58, however, the company has experienced a -0.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATGE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ATGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATGE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $55 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATGE Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGE fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.80. In addition, Adtalem Global Education Inc saw 66.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATGE starting from Herrera Maurice, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, Herrera Maurice now owns 24,519 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc, valued at $252,000 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Blake, the SVP, Chief Comms Officer of Adtalem Global Education Inc, sale 550 shares at $59.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Simpson Blake is holding 7,986 shares at $32,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+53.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adtalem Global Education Inc stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.08. Total debt to assets is 31.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.