Adeia Inc (ADEA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) has plunged by -1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 12.55, but the company has seen a 5.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Adeia is a key player in the technology sector, leveraging its extensive patent portfolio in digital entertainment and communication. The company focuses on licensing its innovative technologies to industry leaders and adapting to market trends. ADEA’s recent financial performance and strategic partnerships position it well for future growth in OTT streaming and semiconductors.

Is It Worth Investing in Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) Right Now?

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADEA is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADEA is 101.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADEA on December 31, 2023 was 560.76K shares.

ADEA’s Market Performance

The stock of Adeia Inc (ADEA) has seen a 5.09% increase in the past week, with a 29.47% rise in the past month, and a 16.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ADEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.03% for ADEA stock, with a simple moving average of 27.75% for the last 200 days.

ADEA Trading at 26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +34.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Adeia Inc saw 30.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADEA starting from Kokes Mark, who sale 20,487 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Nov 20. After this action, Kokes Mark now owns 142,246 shares of Adeia Inc, valued at $203,026 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return is now at value 19.22, with 7.82 for asset returns.

Based on Adeia Inc (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adeia Inc (ADEA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.