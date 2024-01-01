Accuray Inc (ARAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.75 in comparison to its previous close of 2.91, however, the company has experienced a -1.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Accuray’s (ARAY) VitalHold is likely to transform breast cancer treatment in Japan by integrating SGRT for precise radiotherapy. It may become a game-changer for patients and medical staff.

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ARAY is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARAY is $8.50, which is $5.67 above the current market price. The public float for ARAY is 90.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ARAY on December 31, 2023 was 399.36K shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY’s stock has seen a -1.39% decrease for the week, with a 6.39% rise in the past month and a 4.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for Accuray Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for ARAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARAY Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Accuray Inc saw 35.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Winter Suzanne C, who sale 65,390 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Dec 01. After this action, Winter Suzanne C now owns 1,369,811 shares of Accuray Inc, valued at $161,624 using the latest closing price.

Chew Jesse, the SVP, General Counsel of Accuray Inc, sale 29,770 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Chew Jesse is holding 381,920 shares at $73,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.14 for the present operating margin

+34.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Inc stands at -2.07. The total capital return value is set at 1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -13.89, with -1.44 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Inc (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 382.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.26. Total debt to assets is 42.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 363.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accuray Inc (ARAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.