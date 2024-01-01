A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ATEN is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATEN is $15.33, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for ATEN is 69.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for ATEN on December 31, 2023 was 898.48K shares.

ATEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) has dropped by -1.05 compared to previous close of 13.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Rob Fink – FNK Investor Relations Dhrupad Trivedi – President and CEO Brian Becker – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gray Powell – BTIG Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Christian Schwab – Craig-Hallum Capital Anja Soderstrom – Sidoti Hendi Susanto – Gabelli Funds Operator Hello. And welcome to the A10 Networks’ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

ATEN’s Market Performance

A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has seen a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.55% gain in the past month and a -12.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ATEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for ATEN’s stock, with a -5.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATEN Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, A10 Networks Inc saw -20.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 15,729 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Dec 06. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 491,814 shares of A10 Networks Inc, valued at $199,916 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc, sale 5,151 shares at $12.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 85,307 shares at $62,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 22.41, with 10.97 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.