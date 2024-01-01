10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Stock Sees a-2.76 Decrease

In the past week, TXG stock has gone down by -0.52%, with a monthly gain of 29.18% and a quarterly surge of 35.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for 10x Genomics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.69% for TXG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXG is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TXG is 94.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On December 31, 2023, TXG’s average trading volume was 976.68K shares.

TXG) stock’s latest price update

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 57.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that 10x Genomics is a life science technology company with a clear mission and visionary leadership. 10x Genomics delivered a solid Q3 quarter with revenue reaching $154M, growing 17% YoY. The company has a huge growth opportunity in the genomics market thanks to its razor-blade business model and innovative product roadmap.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $60 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXG Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +28.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.11. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw 53.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $55.03 back on Dec 14. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 845,446 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $110,065 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sale 3,723 shares at $43.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 847,446 shares at $162,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -29.37, with -22.97 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.