Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 224.44, however, the company has experienced a 0.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Zscaler (ZS) appears to be an enticing investment option at the moment, with its strong demand environment, healthy fundamentals and upward estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZS is 87.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on December 29, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stock saw an increase of 0.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.25% and a quarterly increase of 42.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Zscaler Inc (ZS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.83% for ZS’s stock, with a 48.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $275 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.41. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 98.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 4,830 shares at the price of $223.44 back on Dec 19. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 128,205 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,079,213 using the latest closing price.

CANESSA REMO, the Chief Financial Officer of Zscaler Inc, sale 7,525 shares at $221.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that CANESSA REMO is holding 263,650 shares at $1,665,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.58. Equity return is now at value -27.07, with -5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.