Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 130.84, however, the company has experienced a 1.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Yum! Brands (YUM) focuses on building, testing and refining its proprietary technology platforms to drive growth. However, a challenging macro environment is a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is above average at 24.81x. The 36-month beta value for YUM is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YUM is $138.35, which is $7.83 above than the current price. The public float for YUM is 280.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of YUM on December 29, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has seen a 1.15% increase for the week, with a 3.27% rise in the past month and a 5.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for Yum Brands Inc. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for YUM’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $115 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.15. In addition, Yum Brands Inc. saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,792 shares at the price of $130.17 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum Brands Inc., valued at $493,605 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum Brands Inc., sale 3,727 shares at $127.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $476,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.