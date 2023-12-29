YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, YETI stock has gone down by -0.47%, with a monthly gain of 22.14% and a quarterly surge of 10.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for YETI Holdings Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.04% for YETI’s stock, with a 24.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is above average at 72.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) is $47.63, which is -$4.84 below the current market price. The public float for YETI is 86.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YETI on December 29, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has decreased by -2.13 when compared to last closing price of 53.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-19 that Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) stock has gone on a run up the charts, up 24% in December alone.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YETI Trading at 17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.05. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw 26.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 2,460 shares at the price of $48.08 back on Aug 30. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 36,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $118,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 10.69, with 5.94 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.