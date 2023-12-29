Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XENE is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XENE is $54.25, which is $7.95 above than the current price. The public float for XENE is 71.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume of XENE on December 29, 2023 was 646.11K shares.

XENE) stock’s latest price update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 46.46. However, the company has seen a 12.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today we’re highlighting November 2023 investment picks you may have missed. As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today’s market environment. Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.

XENE’s Market Performance

XENE’s stock has risen by 12.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.38% and a quarterly rise of 31.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.35% for XENE’s stock, with a 24.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XENE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XENE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for XENE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XENE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $63 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XENE Trading at 32.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +37.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XENE rose by +12.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.77. In addition, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XENE starting from PATOU GARY, who sale 11,380 shares at the price of $39.29 back on Dec 13. After this action, PATOU GARY now owns 23,573 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $447,085 using the latest closing price.

PATOU GARY, the Director of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,598 shares at $41.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that PATOU GARY is holding 4,902 shares at $311,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1368.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1328.95. The total capital return value is set at -20.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.45. Equity return is now at value -25.19, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.43. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.