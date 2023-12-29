Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) by analysts is $56.26, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 452.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of WPM was 1.81M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has plunged by -1.68 when compared to previous closing price of 50.45, but the company has seen a 1.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-23 that Gold prices are near historical highs. Fast-rising inflation is likely one of the key reasons for gold’s recent strength.

WPM’s Market Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has experienced a 1.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.92% rise in the past month, and a 22.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for WPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.69% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.80. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 7.99, with 7.94 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.