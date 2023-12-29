What Recent Market Trends Mean for Xerox Holdings Corp’s (XRX) Stock

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has seen a 1.59% increase in the past week, with a 35.32% gain in the past month, and a 16.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for XRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.47% for XRX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XRX is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XRX is 113.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRX on December 29, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

XRX) stock’s latest price update

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.90relation to previous closing price of 18.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that The Federal Reserve appears set to pivot toward lower interest rates in 2024. With inflation coming down and financial conditions looking more measured, it could be time for easier monetary policy.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 27.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +32.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.60. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corp saw 27.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 34,245,314 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Sep 28. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 0 shares of Xerox Holdings Corp, valued at $542,445,774 using the latest closing price.

Morno-Wade Suzan, the EVP & CHRO of Xerox Holdings Corp, sale 9,126 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Morno-Wade Suzan is holding 46,323 shares at $152,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corp stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value 5.57, with 1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.