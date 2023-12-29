What Recent Market Trends Mean for Western Alliance Bancorp’s (WAL) Stock

In the past week, WAL stock has gone up by 5.98%, with a monthly gain of 38.53% and a quarterly surge of 49.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Western Alliance Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.75% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of 55.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) is 8.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WAL is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) is $65.55, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for WAL is 107.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. On December 29, 2023, WAL’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

WAL) stock’s latest price update

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.16 in relation to its previous close of 67.09. However, the company has experienced a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $61 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAL Trading at 31.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +30.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.39. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw 12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from LATTA ROBERT P, who sale 5,370 shares at the price of $56.07 back on Dec 11. After this action, LATTA ROBERT P now owns 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $301,096 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the Director of Western Alliance Bancorp, purchase 2,475 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD is holding 2,475 shares at $63,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorp stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.