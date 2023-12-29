What Recent Market Trends Mean for AgeX Therapeutics Inc’s (AGE) Stock

In the past week, AGE stock has gone down by -2.23%, with a monthly gain of 0.26% and a quarterly plunge of -42.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for AgeX Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for AGE’s stock, with a -38.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: AGE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGE is 21.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGE on December 29, 2023 was 247.27K shares.

AGE) stock’s latest price update

AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: AGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-30 that Privately-owned Serina Therapeutics Inc is being merged into AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) in a move that will reboot the Nasdaq ‘human longevity’ stock, into an immunology and gene therapy firm seeking a treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Holders of Serina, a specialist in ‘small molecule’ central nervous system drug discovery, will own 75% of the combined company’s equity as a result of the ‘reverse merger’ transaction.

AGE Trading at -19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGE fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3647. In addition, AgeX Therapeutics Inc saw -29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGE

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 352.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.