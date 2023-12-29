Wallbox N.V (WBX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WBX is 60.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on December 29, 2023 was 906.18K shares.

WBX stock's latest price update

The stock of Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Penny stocks are a trading bet. They are favored by investors looking for some quick returns in a short time-frame who aren’t risk-averse.

WBX’s Market Performance

Wallbox N.V (WBX) has seen a -2.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 30.07% gain in the past month and a -17.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.87% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.72% for WBX’s stock, with a -35.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +24.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8465. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -48.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.