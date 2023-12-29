W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Stock Experiences 6.61% Monthly Change

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has gone up by 2.23% for the week, with a 6.61% rise in the past month and a 22.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for WPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.48% for WPC’s stock, with a 1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WPC is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WPC is $61.97, which is -$3.71 below the current price. The public float for WPC is 216.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPC on December 29, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

WPC) stock’s latest price update

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has increased by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 65.54. However, the company has seen a 2.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The market narrative is shifting from “higher for longer” to rate cuts. We share a widely diversified set of five deeply undervalued dividend stocks that we think will benefit from this shift. Each of these stocks trades at an attractive valuation, offers an attractive yield, and should weather a recession well.

WPC Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.27. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw -14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sale 200 shares at the price of $65.26 back on Dec 14. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 4,224 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $13,052 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDER MARK A, the Director of W. P. Carey Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $72.48 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that ALEXANDER MARK A is holding 26,118 shares at $72,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.22 for the present operating margin

+55.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc stands at +40.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.63, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 45.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,077.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.