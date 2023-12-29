Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) is above average at 81.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VMEO is 143.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VMEO on December 29, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

VMEO) stock’s latest price update

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.99. However, the company has seen a -1.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-07 that The name Vimeo Inc. NASDAQ: VMEO may sound familiar to many. You may recall social media videos, training videos and music videos with the Vimeo watermark at the bottom of the screen.

VMEO’s Market Performance

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has experienced a -1.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.13% rise in the past month, and a 12.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for VMEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for VMEO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VMEO Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Vimeo Inc saw 16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMEO starting from Munson Gillian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 847,802 shares of Vimeo Inc, valued at $75,414 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.44 for the present operating margin

+74.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc stands at -18.38. The total capital return value is set at -21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.30. Equity return is now at value 2.31, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Vimeo Inc (VMEO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.18. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.