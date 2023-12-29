Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has gone up by 10.74% for the week, with a 35.17% rise in the past month and a 55.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.04% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.45% for VSAT’s stock, with a -4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) is $37.83, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 97.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on December 29, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 27.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Viasat (VSAT) introduces high-speed Internet service plans to support rural businesses with robust broadband connectivity.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSAT Trading at 31.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +34.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.83. In addition, Viasat, Inc. saw -10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 150 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Dec 06. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 13,398 shares of Viasat, Inc., valued at $3,380 using the latest closing price.

Lippert Keven K, the Executive Vice President of Viasat, Inc., sale 6,200 shares at $19.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Lippert Keven K is holding 24 shares at $121,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat, Inc. stands at -8.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.65. Equity return is now at value -24.46, with -8.08 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 72.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.