Veralto Corp (VLTO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.86x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VLTO is 231.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of VLTO was 3.59M shares.

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.22relation to previous closing price of 83.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Water is not the world’s most glamorous industry. But recent droughts and climate events have shown that water stocks will hold an increasingly important place in the investment portfolios of tomorrow.

VLTO’s Market Performance

Veralto Corp (VLTO) has experienced a 2.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.26% rise in the past month, and a -1.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for VLTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for VLTO’s stock, with a 10.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VLTO Trading at 12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTO rose by +2.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.86. In addition, Veralto Corp saw 3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLTO starting from Aquino Melissa, who sale 199 shares at the price of $67.51 back on Nov 01. After this action, Aquino Melissa now owns 29,388 shares of Veralto Corp, valued at $13,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+55.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veralto Corp stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 33.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.51.

Based on Veralto Corp (VLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 2.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veralto Corp (VLTO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.