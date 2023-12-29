UTime Ltd (WTO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WTO is 9.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of WTO was 181.09K shares.

WTO) stock’s latest price update

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-21 that We’re checking in on the top penny stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on today in our market update for Monday. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why NILE, CEI, CENN, UTME, HUSN and BBIG Are Soaring Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

WTO’s Market Performance

UTime Ltd (WTO) has experienced a 31.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.54% rise in the past month, and a -0.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.45% for WTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.68% for WTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -64.10% for the last 200 days.

WTO Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares surge +19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTO rose by +31.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2387. In addition, UTime Ltd saw -67.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.75 for the present operating margin

+14.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Ltd stands at -43.69. The total capital return value is set at -69.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.09. Equity return is now at value -151.58, with -29.68 for asset returns.

Based on UTime Ltd (WTO), the company’s capital structure generated 173.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.42. Total debt to assets is 24.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, UTime Ltd (WTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.