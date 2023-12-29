US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has decreased by -0.07 when compared to last closing price of 45.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-28 that ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that Dave Flitman, Chief Executive Officer, and Dirk Locascio, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference in Orlando on Monday, Jan. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. CST). Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay o.

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) is above average at 25.75x. The 36-month beta value for USFD is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for USFD is $50.85, which is $5.27 above than the current price. The public float for USFD is 243.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume of USFD on December 29, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

USFD’s Market Performance

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has seen a 2.47% increase in the past week, with a 5.10% rise in the past month, and a 13.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for USFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for USFD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USFD Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.56. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp saw 33.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Ferguson Scott D., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $43.87 back on Dec 11. After this action, Ferguson Scott D. now owns 15,932,877 shares of US Foods Holding Corp, valued at $131,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Guberman Steven, the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of US Foods Holding Corp, sale 2,735 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Guberman Steven is holding 94,579 shares at $99,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp stands at +0.78. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 118.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.16. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.