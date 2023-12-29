UNIFI, Inc. (UFI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) has increased by 10.21 when compared to last closing price of 6.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 ET Company Participants Albert Carey – Executive Chairman Edmund Ingle – CEO A.J. Eaker – Treasurer Conference Call Participants Anthony Lebiedzinski – Sidoti A.J.

Is It Worth Investing in UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UNIFI, Inc. (UFI) by analysts is $12.00, which is $5.7 above the current market price. The public float for UFI is 15.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of UFI was 61.92K shares.

UFI’s Market Performance

The stock of UNIFI, Inc. (UFI) has seen a 8.80% increase in the past week, with a 2.72% rise in the past month, and a -1.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for UFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.48% for UFI’s stock, with a -6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UFI Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFI rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, UNIFI, Inc. saw -21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFI starting from LANGONE KENNETH G, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Dec 22. After this action, LANGONE KENNETH G now owns 2,321,306 shares of UNIFI, Inc., valued at $2,875,000 using the latest closing price.

INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L., the 10% Owner of UNIFI, Inc., sale 171,642 shares at $6.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L. is holding 1,686,887 shares at $1,118,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.29 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for UNIFI, Inc. stands at -7.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.98. Equity return is now at value -15.85, with -9.64 for asset returns.

Based on UNIFI, Inc. (UFI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, UNIFI, Inc. (UFI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.