Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s (TCPC) Stock

In the past week, TCPC stock has gone up by 0.45%, with a monthly decline of -0.60% and a quarterly surge of 0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.57% for TCPC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) Right Now?

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 167.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) by analysts is $12.50, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for TCPC is 57.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TCPC was 343.79K shares.

TCPC) stock’s latest price update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.84relation to previous closing price of 11.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that High interest rates, decent demand for personalized finance, solid asset quality and regulatory changes are likely to keep aiding the Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry players like Ares Capital (ARCC), Golub Capital (GBDC) and BlackRock TCP (TCPC).

Analysts’ Opinion of TCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TCPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TCPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCPC Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCPC rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. saw -8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stands at -5.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.83. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.