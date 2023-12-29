Understanding the 9.66% Volatility Levels of Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s (CMPS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, CMPS stock has gone up by 20.45%, with a monthly gain of 51.67% and a quarterly surge of 21.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.66% for Compass Pathways Plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.52% for CMPS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CMPS is 56.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMPS on December 29, 2023 was 525.61K shares.

CMPS) stock’s latest price update

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.22 in relation to its previous close of 9.05. However, the company has experienced a 20.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Mental health stocks are democratizing access to mental health services for millions across the globe. The lack of access to qualified counselors is a significant hurdle for people to get the help they need (primarily due to financial commitments).

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CMPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMPS Trading at 42.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +52.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPS rose by +20.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Compass Pathways Plc ADR saw 12.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPS starting from Goldsmith George Jay, who sale 1,377 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Dec 14. After this action, Goldsmith George Jay now owns 4,263,209 shares of Compass Pathways Plc ADR, valued at $10,753 using the latest closing price.

Goldsmith George Jay, the Director of Compass Pathways Plc ADR, sale 1,377 shares at $7.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Goldsmith George Jay is holding 4,265,867 shares at $10,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPS

The total capital return value is set at -46.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.12. Equity return is now at value -52.35, with -44.77 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.