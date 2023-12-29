Understanding the 5.47% Volatility Levels of Full House Resorts, Inc.’s (FLL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) has gone up by 6.02% for the week, with a 6.23% rise in the past month and a 24.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.47% for FLL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.81% for FLL’s stock, with a -5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is $7.50, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for FLL is 32.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLL on December 29, 2023 was 170.38K shares.

FLL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) has decreased by -4.55 when compared to last closing price of 5.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 6:00 PM ET Company Participants Lewis Fanger – Chief Financial Officer Dan Lee – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Sigdahl – Craig-Hallam Capital Group Chad Beynon – Macquarie Jordan Bender – JMP Securities Ricardo Chinchilla – Deutsche Bank Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Full House Resorts Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for FLL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for FLL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLL Trading at 14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLL rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Full House Resorts, Inc. saw -27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLL starting from Caracciolo Kathleen M, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $5.05 back on Dec 12. After this action, Caracciolo Kathleen M now owns 33,846 shares of Full House Resorts, Inc., valued at $14,140 using the latest closing price.

Green Eric J, the Director of Full House Resorts, Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Green Eric J is holding 156,872 shares at $51,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.79 for the present operating margin

+50.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full House Resorts, Inc. stands at -9.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -3.13 for asset returns.

Based on Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL), the company’s capital structure generated 424.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.95. Total debt to assets is 70.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 420.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.