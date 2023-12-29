Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UK is 0.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UK on December 29, 2023 was 28.05K shares.

UK) stock’s latest price update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK)’s stock price has increased by 72.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.02. However, the company has seen a 40.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-07-21 that Morgan Stanley on Friday lifted its forecast for annual sales of weight-loss drugs to $77 billion, as patient demand for the medicines has outstripped supply and been fueled by a social-media frenzy.

UK’s Market Performance

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has experienced a 40.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.51% rise in the past month, and a 40.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.95% for UK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.77% for UK stock, with a simple moving average of -15.37% for the last 200 days.

UK Trading at 42.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.04%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK rose by +40.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -70.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.68 for the present operating margin

-11.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -44.14. The total capital return value is set at -23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.43. Equity return is now at value -118.23, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ucommune International Ltd (UK), the company’s capital structure generated 742.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.13. Total debt to assets is 36.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 299.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.