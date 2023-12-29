Trimble Inc (TRMB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 39.98x. The 36-month beta value for TRMB is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRMB is $57.27, which is $3.63 above than the current price. The public float for TRMB is 247.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on December 29, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

The stock price of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has surged by 0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 53.33, but the company has seen a 4.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-27 that Trimble is a balanced business. It has done an excellent job growing its recurring revenue streams.

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc (TRMB) has seen a 4.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.11% gain in the past month and a 2.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.58% for TRMB’s stock, with a 7.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMB Trading at 15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.79. In addition, Trimble Inc saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 264 shares at the price of $51.85 back on Dec 18. After this action, Large Peter now owns 2,845 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $13,688 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $48.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 206,356 shares at $48,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.