Trading Update: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Stock Endures 7.33% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has gone up by 14.90% for the week, with a 49.23% rise in the past month and a -20.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.33% for ZNTL. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.55% for ZNTL’s stock, with a -26.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZNTL is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZNTL is 63.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ZNTL on December 29, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 15.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Zentalis is a biotech company focused on developing Azenosertib, a Wee1 inhibitor, for ovarian cancer. The company has faced stock sell-offs due to mixed data from clinical trials of Azenosertib in combination with chemotherapy, and as a monotherapy. Zentalis believes Azenosertib has potential and plans to submit a New Drug Application in 2026, but analysts have downgraded expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNTL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ZNTL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZNTL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZNTL Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +46.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Blackwell Kimberly, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Nov 13. After this action, Blackwell Kimberly now owns 254,800 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $51,448 using the latest closing price.

Johnson David Michael, the Director of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 17,000 shares at $9.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Johnson David Michael is holding 144,389 shares at $167,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Equity return is now at value -62.89, with -51.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.