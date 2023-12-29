Trading Update: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Stock Endures 3.71% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has gone up by 3.93% for the week, with a 1.73% rise in the past month and a -13.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.71% for PAYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.89% for PAYO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAYO is 258.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PAYO was 2.46M shares.

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.38 in relation to its previous close of 5.27. However, the company has experienced a 3.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Investors need to pay close attention to Payoneer Global (PAYO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Kraft Arnon, who sale 39,723 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Dec 12. After this action, Kraft Arnon now owns 729,371 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $211,414 using the latest closing price.

Galit Scott H., the Director of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 14,073 shares at $5.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Galit Scott H. is holding 2,741,429 shares at $71,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.