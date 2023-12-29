Trading Update: Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock Endures 18.56% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a 26.88% increase in the past week, with a -10.61% drop in the past month, and a 7.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.56% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for HUBC’s stock, with a -61.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for HUBC is 43.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBC on December 29, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has increased by 9.77 when compared to last closing price of 2.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Blackswan Technologies . That agreement will have the two companies working together on “a joint solution for enterprise Confidential Computing to the financial sector.

HUBC Trading at -35.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +26.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.