Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, TSCO stock has gone up by 2.92%, with a monthly gain of 7.99% and a quarterly surge of 6.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Tractor Supply Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for TSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) is 21.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) is $218.48, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for TSCO is 107.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.58% of that float. On December 29, 2023, TSCO’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

TSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has surged by 1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 212.64, but the company has seen a 2.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Tractor Supply Company has strong growth potential and is expected to rebound in the latter half of 2024. Q3 sales were lower than expected, but the company’s strong margin projections demonstrate strength in cost control and customer loyalty. The company’s aggressive store opening plan and expansion efforts are expected to drive sales growth and increase its customer base.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $171 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.03. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Co. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 55.78, with 13.21 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.