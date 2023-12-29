Toro Co. (TTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTC is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTC is $101.00, which is $4.15 above the current price. The public float for TTC is 103.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTC on December 29, 2023 was 680.98K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) has plunged by -1.24 when compared to previous closing price of 98.07, but the company has seen a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that The Toro Company (TTC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

TTC’s Market Performance

TTC’s stock has fallen by -0.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.71% and a quarterly rise of 16.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Toro Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.39% for TTC’s stock, with a 1.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $87 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTC Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.25. In addition, Toro Co. saw -14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from COOPER JANET KATHERINE, who sale 1,660 shares at the price of $99.50 back on Dec 26. After this action, COOPER JANET KATHERINE now owns 0 shares of Toro Co., valued at $165,170 using the latest closing price.

Svendsen Kurt D, the VP, Technology of Toro Co., sale 4,800 shares at $98.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Svendsen Kurt D is holding 10,752 shares at $471,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+34.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Co. stands at +7.26. The total capital return value is set at 22.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.03. Equity return is now at value 23.03, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Toro Co. (TTC), the company’s capital structure generated 76.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.50. Total debt to assets is 31.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toro Co. (TTC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.