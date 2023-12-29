Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.75 in comparison to its previous close of 75.74, however, the company has experienced a 6.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that For the second time in a row, Tidewater’s quarterly earnings per share missed consensus expectations by a wide margin. The underperformance was mostly a result of analyst models not yet reflecting higher depreciation expense as a result of the recent $580 million acquisition of 37 vessels from Solstad Offshore. In addition, the company experienced higher-than-anticipated unplanned vessel downtime and a resulting increase in repair costs with the issue expected to persist for the remainder of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Right Now?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDW is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDW is $80.00, which is $7.1 above the current price. The public float for TDW is 48.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDW on December 29, 2023 was 878.82K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW stock saw an increase of 6.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.69% and a quarterly increase of 0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Tidewater Inc. (TDW). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.63% for TDW’s stock, with a 28.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $85 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDW Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +24.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.31. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 97.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 1,486 shares at the price of $67.32 back on Sep 07. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,235,657 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $100,033 using the latest closing price.

Darling David E, the EVP, COO of Tidewater Inc., sale 19,250 shares at $67.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Darling David E is holding 103,780 shares at $1,298,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.51 for the present operating margin

+19.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.27. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Tidewater Inc. (TDW), the company’s capital structure generated 20.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.94. Total debt to assets is 13.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.