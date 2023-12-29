Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.06 in comparison to its previous close of 0.63, however, the company has experienced a 7.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ: TIRX ) stock is rising higher on Monday after the insurance broker company revealed a share transfer Unitrust Holdings Limited has obtained a 61.22% stake in Tian Ruixiang after acquiring shares from Wang Investor Co. Ltd. That saw it obtain 106,500 Class A shares for $10,000 and 250,000 Class B shares for $15,000.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIRX is 2.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TIRX was 71.11K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX’s stock has seen a 7.16% increase for the week, with a 2.52% rise in the past month and a -29.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.87% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.32% for TIRX’s stock, with a -38.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIRX Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.20%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7062. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -59.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-365.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -346.48. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value -7.44, with -7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -21.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.