The Volatility of Telefonica S.A ADR’s (TEF) Stock: A -1.64% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has gone down by -1.64% for the week, with a -7.92% drop in the past month and a -4.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for TEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for TEF’s stock, with a -5.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) is 12.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEF is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) is $4.13, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for TEF is 5.69B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 29, 2023, TEF’s average trading volume was 956.75K shares.

TEF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) has decreased by -0.38 when compared to last closing price of 3.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Telefonica (TEF) is reportedly receiving a significant investment worth $2.20 billion from the Spanish government.

TEF Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Telefonica S.A ADR saw 9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.93 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A ADR stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.76. Equity return is now at value 7.01, with 1.61 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 315.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.92. Total debt to assets is 50.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.