The Volatility of Sanofi ADR’s (SNY) Stock: A 2.43% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, SNY stock has gone up by 2.43%, with a monthly gain of 5.11% and a quarterly plunge of -6.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Sanofi ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.65% for SNY’s stock, with a -4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) Right Now?

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNY is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SNY is $103.67, which is $5.75 above the current price. The public float for SNY is 2.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNY on December 29, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has plunged by -0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 49.75, but the company has seen a 2.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that With so many innovative firms skyrocketing this year, astute investors seeking compelling discounts may want to turn their attention to undervalued biotech picks. Just like advancements in the digital ecosystem, society will continue to invest in clinical breakthrough stocks in the hopes of forwarding treatments to vexing conditions and diseases.

SNY Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.78. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.