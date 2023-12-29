The Volatility of MFA Financial Inc’s (MFA) Stock: A -0.95% Ratio for the Week

The stock of MFA Financial Inc (MFA) has seen a -0.95% decrease in the past week, with a 8.33% gain in the past month, and a 15.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for MFA. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for MFA’s stock, with a 9.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MFA is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MFA is 101.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of MFA on December 29, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

MFA) stock’s latest price update

MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA)’s stock price has dropped by -2.72 in relation to previous closing price of 11.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that We have crafted a tree with the most flourishing stocks of 2023 and the ones that are poised to soar in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFA stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MFA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MFA in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MFA Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFA fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, MFA Financial Inc saw 16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFA starting from STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, who sale 10,188,539 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Jan 09. After this action, STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL now owns 0 shares of MFA Financial Inc, valued at $102,632,210 using the latest closing price.

STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL, the 10% Owner of MFA Financial Inc, sale 450,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL is holding 10,188,539 shares at $4,723,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.24 for the present operating margin

+93.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MFA Financial Inc stands at -29.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return is now at value -0.18, with -0.03 for asset returns.

Based on MFA Financial Inc (MFA), the company’s capital structure generated 344.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.52. Total debt to assets is 75.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 344.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, MFA Financial Inc (MFA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.