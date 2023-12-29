The 9.50% Simple Moving Average of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s (EPRT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, EPRT stock has gone up by 2.00%, with a monthly gain of 10.85% and a quarterly surge of 19.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.82% for EPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) by analysts is $27.29, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for EPRT is 154.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of EPRT was 1.45M shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 26.08. However, the company has seen a 2.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that REITs recently reported strong 3rd quarter results. Despite that, they remain heavily discounted even after the recent rally. Here are two of our top picks for 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27.50 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.22. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw 10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Mavoides Peter M., who sale 21,980 shares at the price of $26.02 back on Dec 14. After this action, Mavoides Peter M. now owns 437,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $571,920 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sale 17,178 shares at $25.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 459,598 shares at $435,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.65, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.