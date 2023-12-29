The 4.87% Simple Moving Average of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NRXP) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has seen a 6.90% increase in the past week, with a 35.43% gain in the past month, and a 77.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.09% for NRXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.72% for NRXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for NRXP is 56.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRXP on December 29, 2023 was 863.59K shares.

NRXP) stock’s latest price update

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 6.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that We have crafted a tree with the most flourishing stocks of 2023 and the ones that are poised to soar in 2024.

NRXP Trading at 35.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +34.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3840. In addition, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -58.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Hurvitz Chaim, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hurvitz Chaim now owns 570,000 shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $20,125 using the latest closing price.

Gorovitz Aaron, the Director of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Gorovitz Aaron is holding 105,000 shares at $11,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

The total capital return value is set at -225.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -256.17. Equity return is now at value -682.61, with -190.11 for asset returns.

Based on NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP), the company’s capital structure generated 142.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.69. Total debt to assets is 40.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.