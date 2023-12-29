The -13.88% Decline of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (RARE) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen a 6.35% increase in the past week, with a 25.51% gain in the past month, and a 37.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for RARE. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.44% for RARE’s stock, with a 16.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RARE is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RARE is $90.11, which is $41.84 above the current market price. The public float for RARE is 77.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.33% of that float. The average trading volume for RARE on December 29, 2023 was 977.33K shares.

RARE) stock’s latest price update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.87 in comparison to its previous close of 49.19, however, the company has experienced a 6.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that 6 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx on November 28 in Miami Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 29 in New York City NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that management, will participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RARE Trading at 23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +23.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.16. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Kassberg Thomas Richard, who sale 39,878 shares at the price of $32.78 back on Oct 23. After this action, Kassberg Thomas Richard now owns 246,860 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $1,307,201 using the latest closing price.

KAKKIS EMIL D, the President & CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 47,853 shares at $33.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that KAKKIS EMIL D is holding 599,743 shares at $1,604,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.60 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -194.71. The total capital return value is set at -50.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.42. Equity return is now at value -253.84, with -44.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 58.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.