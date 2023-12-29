The -13.88% Decline of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s (SBH) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SBH stock has gone up by 3.94%, with a monthly gain of 36.37% and a quarterly surge of 63.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.41% for SBH’s stock, with a 19.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) is 7.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBH is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) is $9.88, which is -$3.58 below the current market price. The public float for SBH is 105.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.88% of that float. On December 29, 2023, SBH’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

SBH) stock’s latest price update

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 13.64. However, the company has seen a 3.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-19 that Beauty retailer Sally Beauty has introduced Licensed Colorist OnDemand, a digital consultation service allowing individuals to confidently color their hair with recommendations from licensed professionals. The service, available for free, aims to address the education gap surrounding at-home hair color.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBH Trading at 35.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +38.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Paulonis Denise, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.29 back on Dec 12. After this action, Paulonis Denise now owns 170,826 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, valued at $45,160 using the latest closing price.

Spinks Mark Gregory, the of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, sale 35,456 shares at $17.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Spinks Mark Gregory is holding 38,313 shares at $609,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.23 for the present operating margin

+48.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc stands at +4.95. The total capital return value is set at 16.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.64. Equity return is now at value 46.01, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 329.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.71. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 298.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.