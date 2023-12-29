Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) has increased by 12.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Shares of pharmaceutical specialist Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAD: TENX ) are skyrocketing on Monday amid encouraging regulatory news. More specifically, with a focus on addressing cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, Tenax has received clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application for its pulmonary hypertension therapeutic.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for TENX is 23.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TENX was 7.16M shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX stock saw a decrease of 9.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 13.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.95% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.01% for TENX’s stock, with a -0.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -9.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3010. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc saw -85.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -323.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.17. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -84.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.